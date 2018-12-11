



A group, Igala-Bassa Alliance for Buhari Continuity (IBABC), has declared support for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that he remains the most credible leader that can stop the diversion of common wealth for personal use.





The National Coordinator of the group, Umar Pharooq Akwu, who addressed journalists in Lokoja, said the Igala-Bassa-speaking people of the eastern flank of Kogi State would vote massively for him to enable him consolidate on the gains recorded so far.





Akwu said the group was already mobilising the electorate in the senatorial district to ensure they delivered their votes for Buhari and Osinbajo in February, 2019.