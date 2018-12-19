The governor's aide says he has not broken any rules in APGA which he belongs and which has its own presidential candidateChido Obidiegwu, a senior special assistant to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state on event management, is championing the re-election campaign bid of President Muhammadu Buhari in the southeastern part of Nigeria.Obidiegwu inaugurated a movement, ‘One-on-one Nigeria’ on Tuesday, December 19, at a briefing at the Nigeria Union of Journalists Press Centre in Awka, Anambra state.The Punch reports that the aide was accompanied by a former All Progressives Grand Alliance presidential aspirant, George Okoye.Obidiegwe reportedly said his campaign for Buhari was in the interest of the Igbo.According to him, the ‘One-on-one Nigeria’ is an independent network of Ndigbo with a determination to achieve Igbo presidency by returning Buhari for a second term.“This we do through a massive awareness to convince Ndigbo that four years of President Buhari is better than eight years of any other person for us to achieve this dream via a project tagged 4 is better than 8,” Obidiegwu said while recalling the travails of the Igbo since the end of the Nigerian civil war.He argued that the Igbo are not ready to play the opposition anymore in the country’s polity just as he commended Buhari for infrastructural development in the south eas.Asked if his action will not be seen as anti-party politics since APGA has Gen John Gbor (retd), as a presidential candidate, Obidiegwu said his movement had nothing to do with political parties.“Our resolve is driven by President Buhari’s past, his values, orientation and disposition.“Buhari began serious work on the long-abandoned Second Niger Bridge, the long abandoned Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, the Zik Mausoleum, Ariaria Aba Independent Power Project.“These, among other projects the Igbo yearned for over 16 years, could only be realised under President Muhammadu Buhari.“We in One-on-One Nigeria are resolute and unequivocal in our support for this 2nd tenure.“Successive military and civilian administrations could not do much to elevate the Igbo spirit as desired and deserved. It only took President Buhari who the Igbo rejected at the polls to address some of their key desires abandoned by previous regimes," he said.Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be visiting Nigeria's commercial city, Aba, Abia state on Wednesday, December 19.The presidential hopeful would be in Aba in the company of his running mate, Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra state. The duo are expected to hold an interactive session with their various support groups in the commercial city of Aba.