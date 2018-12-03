



The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Sunday disclosed that people of the state have resolved to “resist any form of intimidation and rigging during the 2019 general elections”.





Addressing newsmen shortly after a special Church service in Jos, Plateau State, Ortom said people of the state will confront anyone who tries to rig or manipulate elections in the state.





He said, ”We hear that people are scheming to win elections at all cost; some have openly boasted that they will use force to subvert the people’s wish.





”We are on ground and ready to confront anyone with such idea. As long as government is willing to conduct free and fair elections, we are there to support them.





”But if anyone attempts to do otherwise, the people will resist that. There is no doubt about it.”





The governor, however, appreciated the Federal Government for the prevailing peace in the state and prayed for its sustenance.





Ortom state that his administration would not hesitate to appreciate the Federal Government when the right was done.





”The introduction of `Operation of Whirl Stroke’ has really solved our security challenges in Benue, especially the invasion and attacks by herdsmen.





”Some people are trying to change the narrative. They do not want the outside world to hear the truth. The situation gets more shocking when people, who know the truth, choose to say something different.





”At the moment, we are happy, but when things are not right, it is our duty to voice it out. We shall continue to do that.





”Now, we have appreciated Mr President and the Federal Government for giving us adequate security in the state. If the situation changes tomorrow, we shall shout,” he said.