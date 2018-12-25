Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel has approved the use of the Nest of Champions Stadium for the flag-off of President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign in the south-south.The Commissioner for Youths and Sport, Monday Uko, in a statement last night, said the approval followed the decision of managers of the stadium, Julius Berger Plc, to recall its staff to work on the stadium before the commencement of Akwa United match to be held there.He stated: “Following a decision by Julius Berger Plc to recall their staff from their scheduled holiday, the Akwa Ibom State Government has approved the use of the Nest of Champions Stadium, Uyo for the flag off of the President’s electioneering campaign on December 28, 2018.“However, all other terms of use will remain effective. Organisers of the rally are expected to meet with the stadium management to finalise this approval”.The Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on National Assembly, Ita Enang, had earlier threatened to break into the stadium and forcefully use the facility to flag off the president’s campaign on Friday if the All Progressives Congress was not allowed to make use of the place.