



Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has officially endorsed the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, in the State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.





Ambode said that both men were prepared for the campaign and ready to take on the task of moving Lagos to another level.





The Governor spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the State secretariat of the party in Ogba on Monday.





He raised the hands of Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat before party leaders and faithful and wished them well in the March 2, 2019 election.





He said, “As we are looking forward to February 16, 2019, we know it is the Buhari/Osinbajo ticket that the whole of Lagos will vote for.





“As we proceed two weeks after on March 2, we also declare that it is the Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat ticket that will come to take over from me by the special grace of God.





“I pray for them and bless them that they will take over from me successfully in good health and in good spirit,” he said.





“The first thing I want to say is to appeal to all our party members who, in one way or the other, have been wronged or aggrieved that they should find a place in their hearts to let it just be the same way that I have accepted the greatness of the party.





“I want us to know that the party is supreme to all our individual interests because it has the common good for all of us and we must find a place in our hearts to let the party reign supreme.





“I want to further appeal to all our leaders and our party leaders also that when there is a platform for reconciliation, we should proceed also to continue to reconcile and when there is a platform for compensation, we should also make those promissory notes so that all our aspirants who are not candidates must be ready to sacrifice for the overall collective of our party.





“This is very important so that we can move this campaign forward because it is only when we win that we can compensate, it is only when we win that we can reconcile and so let us have that collective decision to move APC forward.





“We are one party and we are one family and if we are one family and one party, then we should proceed and make APC the reigning party at the centre and the reigning party in Lagos.





“So, all our stakeholders, all our elders I seek for your cooperation, your solidarity and your support for our candidate at the gubernatorial level, senatorial level, House of Representatives and Assembly and also Presidency.”



