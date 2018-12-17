Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state who clocked 69 years on Sunday begged the political class and the people of the state for forgiveness for any errors he might have made as the state governor.Ajimobi made the plea during two different events to commemorate and celebrate his 69th birthday.He spoke at a grand reception organised by the apex umbrella body of all Ibadan socio-cultural groups, the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, and the inauguration of a multi-million naira central mosque he built.At the CCII event, the governor said, “Oyo State is a state that is loved and blessed by God and we all must work for its uplift.“We must not mock each other or work against anybody for selfish reason. I don’t want the downfall of anybody. What do I stand to gain if someone else’s fall?“Unlike those before me, I have never written any petition against anybody. If you steal what belongs to the people, if God did not reward you for your evil deeds, your children will pay for it.“I want to beg all of us to please continue this tradition of celebrating one another. It is not because I am leaving office, but because our state must be developed.”At the dedication of the mosque, named, ‘Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque,’ located beside the All Progressives Congress state secretariat, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, the governor was also installed and decorated as the Basorun Musulumi of Oyo State.The mosque was inaugurated by the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar.The Sultan stated that the building of a mosque was a significant thing, adding that there was no better thing the governor could have dedicated than the mosque.The monarch also called on the governor not to relent in what he described as “his good works.”In his address, popular Islamic cleric and preacher, Sheikh Muyideen Ajani-Bello, commended the governor for fulfilling his covenant with God.He said the dedicated mosque belonged to God and the people, adding that it should not be seen as a family property.Ajani-Bello said, “Please, don’t see this as the last you will do for your people and God. You must have offended people as the governor, I implore you to seek forgiveness from them.”The event was attended by Alhaji Sakariyau Babalola, NSCIA Deputy President-General; Alhaji Daud Akinola, the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland; and Prof. Daud Noibi, Secretary-General, Muslim Ummah of South Western Nigeria (MUSWEN).However, Ajimobi was turbaned as the new Bashorun Musulumi of Oyo State by the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh AbdulGaniy Abubakri and was blessed by the NSCIA president-general.In his address at the reception, the President-General of CCII, Chief Yemi Soladoye, said without the commitment and dedication of all the former governors in the state, Ibadan would not have attained its pace-setter status in Nigeria.The reception was attended by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji; Eleruwa of Eruwa, Oba Samuel Adegbola; Oba Lekan Balogun; Governors Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo state), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun) who was represented by his deputy, Mr Benedict Alabi, and captain of industries, as well as political leaders.