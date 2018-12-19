Twitter Fam, let’s celebrate this honest Keke Rider Mr. Usman. A Businessman from the East forgot N1,150,000 in his Keke & He went extra miles to track him down & return the money to him in Jalingo, Taraba St. After returning the money, the owner gave him N200 for recharge card. pic.twitter.com/5rD7J89A7L December 18, 2018

This is a clip from the interview with Usman in Hausa Language. pic.twitter.com/gmJAktsuAk December 18, 2018

