 Good Samaritan gets N200 reward after returning missing N1.1 Million | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Good Samaritan gets N200 reward after returning missing N1.1 Million

7:59 AM 0
A+ A-


A commercial tricycle operator Mr. Usman was rewarded with N200 after he returned the sum of N1,150,000 to an unnamed Igbo businessman who forgot the money in his tricycle after a ride in Jalingo, Taraba state yesterday.

A Twitter user @Hassanpullo shared the pictures and videos on his Twitter page yesterday...




A video with the Keke rider who spoke in Hausa language.





KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top