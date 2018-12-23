The internet is awash with a flood of congratulatory messages following the news that Nollywood actress Funke Akindele (aka Jenifa) has given birth to twins.The social media have been awash with messages for her and her husband Rasheed Bello, better known as JJC Skillz.Many congratulatory messages have been posted on the Instagram accounts of Funke and Skillz, but there has been no official statement from the couple, who married in 2016.Funke’s sister, Ayo Ola-Muhammed, broke the news on Instagram yesterday.She wrote “The boys arrived on Friday in Los Angeles, U.S. They are the couple’s first children since they tied the knot in 2016 in the United Kingdom.”The 41-year-old actress lost a set of twins in 2017.A popular pastor, Olagorioye Faleyimu who predicted that the actress would remain childless, is currently being trolled on social media.Many congratulatory messages have been posted on the couple’sInstagram accounts but they are yet to issue an official statement.Funke also lent some credibility to the trending story when she wrote in her Instagram story: “Thank you Lord. Oluwa e tobi (God is great),I am now being called a new name.”