



Nollywood actress and film maker, Funke Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz have reportedly welcomed a set of twins in the United States of America.





Popular blogger, Stella Dimoko also confirmed the news, stating that the actress gave birth to a set of twin girls.



On-air-personality, Toke Makinwa also took to her Instagram page to congratulate the couple. She wrote:



Funke also took to her insta-story to partially disclose and also thank God. She wrote: “Thank you Lord. Oluwa e tobi (God is great), I am now being called a new name.”

Funke also took to her insta-story to partially disclose and also thank God. She wrote: “Thank you Lord. Oluwa e tobi (God is great), I am now being called a new name.”

This is coming few years after Lagos-based pastor, Olagorioye Faleyimu, said that Funke Akindele, may not have children of her own, and might end up with another broken home.





However, in response to the prophecy, Funke’s husband, JJC Skillz, reaffirmed his love and commitment to the Jenifa’s Diary fame.



The new babies are the couple's first children together since they tied the knot in 2016.





Nigerians have since showered encomiums and congratulated the actress.