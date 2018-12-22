Nollywood actress and film maker, Funke Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz have reportedly welcomed a set of twins in the United States of America.
Funke also took to her insta-story to partially disclose and also thank God. She wrote: “Thank you Lord. Oluwa e tobi (God is great), I am now being called a new name.”
However, in response to the prophecy, Funke’s husband, JJC Skillz, reaffirmed his love and commitment to the Jenifa’s Diary fame.
The new babies are the couple's first children together since they tied the knot in 2016.
Nigerians have since showered encomiums and congratulated the actress.
