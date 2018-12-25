The Department of Petroleum Resource, Kaduna zonal office, says it had taken adequate measures to tackle fuel diversion to neighbouring countries like Republics of Chad, Niger and Benin.The DPR Zonal Operations Controller, Isa Tafida, stated this at a press conference in Kaduna on Monday.Tafida also said the department had enough fuel to meet emergency situation, urging motorists to avoid panic buying of fuel in Kaduna metropolis and its environs.The DPR official noted that the department would not tolerate any act of sabotage from any marketer by way of diverting petrol to neighbouring countries.He added that any unscrupulous marketer caught diverting petroleum products to neighbouring countries would be severely sanctioned.Tafida said, “All the fuel stations within the zone have been adequately supplied with petrol as such, motorists should avoid panic purchase of the product.“We have enough stock of products in the depots and petrol stations.“We have also taken adequate measures to ensure there is no diversion of petrol products to neighbouring African countries like Chad, Niger and Benin Republic.“The DPR will not tolerate any act of sabotage that will create artificial scarcity and hardship on motorists.”