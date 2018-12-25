Nigerians have applauded the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government and the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), led by its Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, for ensuring adequate supply of petroleum products this festive season.The NNPC GMD undertook an on-the-spot assessment of products supply and distribution situation across some fuel stations in Abuja and its environs.During the visitation to several filling stations, he was commended by motorists and petroleum products marketers.Addressing the press during the tour, Baru said much of the success could be attributed to the support NNPC received from President Muhammadu Buhari.A customer at one of the independent service stations along Kubwa Road, Abiodun Oluwole, expressed joy over the fuel supply situation. He said many motorists were pleased to see the nation escape the annual ritual of products scarcity at the year end.Oluwole said: “We are very happy at the fuel supply situation; we never thought it would come to this again, thank you very much, Sir. By this time last year, we were sleeping at filling stations. But thank God you and your team have saved the situation.”Another dealer with a major marketer, Lami Ahmed, said: “All we have to say is to express our gratitude for this Christmas period, the station is wet, you can see that we have a lot of trucks to be discharged all through the holiday period, we are grateful to the government, the President and NNPC for ensuring that this Christmas is spent in this beautiful manner.”Recall that the Senate on Thursday, December 6, gave the federal government a period of two weeks to pay fuel subsidy to oil marketers in order to avoid fuel scarcity.Legit.ng reported that Senator Kabir Marafa said that there is an urgent need by the presidency to avert the crisis that seems around the corner.Oil marketers in Nigeria on Sunday, December 2, in Lagos issued the federal government a seven-day ultimatum to settle outstanding debts totalling N800 billion, failing which depots would cease operation across the country.