The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law has asked Pope Francis to invite Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, to the Vatican for retraining.The group’s call followed recent controversy generated by Mbaka’s encounter with the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi, where the priest reportedly said that Obi and the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar might not win the 2019 poll.Mbaka had apologised to Obi over the encounter.But Intersociety on Sunday said Mbaka’s retraining as a priest had become necessary to save the Catholic Church from embarrassment and hate.The group’s statement read in part, “For the purpose of saving the image of the Mother Church and the people of good conscience, Father Mbaka is in dire of pastoral study and sanctification classroom leave.“He is also in dire need of fresh ideas, including post priesthood bachelor’s degree or post graduate studies and qualifications.“He must be transformed from ‘trader-priest’ to priest of scholarship and eminent spiritual background and not allowed to return to Nigeria until he completes a doctorate in any chosen or assigned discipline.”While condemning the level of materialism and acquisition in most modern day churches, Intersociety noted that the Catholic church had a key role to play to end the trend.