Former Arsenal chairman, Peter Hill-Wood has died at the age of 82.Hill-Wood, who became the chairman of the club in 1982 after joining its board in 1962, presided over the appointments of George Graham and Arsene Wenger as managers.They went on to win five league titles, five FA Cups, the League Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup between them.The club, in a statement on Friday, said, “It is with deep regret that we announce the death of former chairman, Peter Hill-Wood, at the age of 82.”Ill-health forced Hill-Wood to step down from the position in June 2013.Arsenal said he was also ‘instrumental’ to successful move from Highbury to Emirates Stadium in 2006.“Peter and his family’s influence on the club cannot be understated… Our thoughts are with his wife Sally and his children Sarah, Julian and Charles,” the statement, posted on the club’s website, concluded.Born in Kensington, London, on Feb. 25, 1936 and died on Dec. 28, 2018, Hill-Wood attended Eton College.