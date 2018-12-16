At least five persons were yesterday killed in two separate accidents on Third Mainland Bridge and Ikeja, Lagos.Two motorcyclists were said to have died on the spot at the wee hours of Saturday following a head on collusion on the bridge.It was gathered that one of the motorcycles had two passengers aboard while the other was a dispatch rider.One of the motorcyclists was said to be riding against traffic on top speed when he rammed into the other killing all four persons on the spot.The victims were said to have been thrown off the bikes in different directions when they collided such that some of them were crushed by oncoming vehicles.According to witnesses, one of the victims had his leg chopped off. It was gathered that relatives of the victims evacuated their bodies, while the affected motorcycles were removed by the police.The other accident occurred yesterday evening at Ikeja after an unlatched container fell on two vehicles killing one person.It was gathered that the containerised truck which was moving inward Sheraton Hotel road, had flat tyres and suddenly fell on two vehicles – a space bus and a Toyota Avalon car.As soon as it fell, it was learnt that the container crushed the bus driver and also ignited fire on the vehicle.According to sources, the bus driver was partially burnt and also crushed.The driver who was trapped in his burning bus was said to have been evacuated by officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) when they arrived the scene.It was gathered that the driver of the Toyota Avalon sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital.Contacted, police spokesman Chike Oti said no official report was made on the Third Mainland Bridge accident.He confirmed that the police saw two motorcycles on the bridge when the report filtered in, adding that detectives have been deployed to mortuaries around to find out if victims of Third Mainland Bridge accident were brought to their facilities.He said: “No official report was made to that effect. But the report filtered in and so we have commenced investigation. Policemen have been deployed to mortuaries around to find out if accident victims on Third Mainland Bridge were brought there. This is because the relatives of the victims ought to have made official entries at the police station. It is a case of fatal road accident and the families cannot deal with it alone.”LASEMA confirmed the Ikeja accident to newsmen, adding that investigation into the cause would be conducted by relevant agencies.However, disaster was averted in Ota, Ogun State, yesterday when a tanker laden with 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit lost control on Ilo-Awela, Toll-Gate.Mr Adekunle Ajibade, the Sango-Ota Zonal Commander of TRACE, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident happened at 4.06p.m.According to him, the Mack tanker, with registration number FKJ 913XD was heading for Lagos when it lost control due to brake failure and crossed the divider to hit a LT vehicle marked EKY 748 TN.He said that only the two vehicles were involved in the accident, adding that the driver of the LT was injured.“A serious disaster that could have claimed so many lives was averted through the intervention of the Almighty God,” he said.He also said that the injured person had been taken to General Hospital, Sango-Ota, for an intensive treatment.Ajibade said that TRACE personnel, Federal Road Safety Corps and the police were on ground to control the situation.He told NAN that the fuel was transloaded into other vehicles.