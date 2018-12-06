The President’s wife, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, yesterday dissociated herself from fraudulent allegation being investigated by the Department of State Services (DSS).In a statement by her Director of Information, Haruna Suleiman, she warned that anyone dropping her name in any business with another person would be doing so at his/her own risk.Mrs. Buhari also noted that she does not run businesses in her office.The statement reads: “Mrs. Buhari has been following events related to investigation of a fraud suspect by the DSS and wishes to dissociate herself from all the individuals involved in the stated fraud case.“She wishes to state categorically that Mariyatu is not her sister and the so-called Amina Mohammed is not and was never her associate and is therefore not in a position to transact any business in her name or that of her office.“She wishes to further state that she does not run businesses in her office. Therefore, whoever does business with anyone in her name will be doing so at his/her own risk.“As for staff of her office, she wishes to state that anyone found to be engaged in fraudulent dealings, will face the full wrath of the law.”