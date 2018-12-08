Forte Oil Petrol Station besides the Domestic Police Station, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos has been gutted by fire.The incident triggered anxiety among passengers, motorists and passersby along the busy.Thick smoke billowing from the petrol station filled the skyline occasioning heavily vehicular movement along the Airport Road. Scores of road users took to their heels to avoid being caught in possible conflagration as the huge flakes of smoke was seen as far as the Mafoloku axis of the Airport Road and other parts of the metropolis.But as at the time of writing this report , the cause of the fire was still unknown.An eye witness said the fire started about 2.10pm.He added that already fire fighters from both the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Lagos State Fire Service battled to put the fire under control.The eye witness said that the firemen have been able to prevent the fire from affecting other building close to the razed Forte Oil Petrol StationAs at 2.30 pm thick smoke was still coming out from the burnt petrol station and it also enveloped the area where the filling station is locatedThe development has further caused gridlock on the ever-busy Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos Access Road.As at 2.45 pm the gridlock has reached the Concord Bus Stop area, a situation that further cause panic among commuters and motorists using the Lagos Airport Access Road.Traffic along the Airport became unbearable.Sources hinted that the fire incident may have forced many passengers to miss their flight on account of inability to access the General Aviation Terminal ( GAT), in the domestic wing of the Lagos Airport.