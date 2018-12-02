JUST IN: "A lot of people hoped that I died during my ill health. It is real me... I will soon celebrate my 76th birthday and I will still go strong.” — President @MBuhari this evening in Kraków, Poland. His response to a question of him being cloned. pic.twitter.com/JL9QfUF3PL December 2, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally reacted to reports that he had been cloned.The Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, said in a Twitter post that Buhari, while addressing Nigerians in Poland, said some people had wished him dead when he was sick for many months.The tweet read, “A lot of people hoped that I died during my ill health. It is real me… I will soon celebrate my 76th birthday and I will still go strong. — President @MBuhari this evening in Kraków, Poland. His response to a question of him being cloned.”Read Tweet below...