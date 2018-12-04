Manchester City lead the way with just over $5m as FIFA on Tuesday announced it has dished out €209m to clubs.The money paid to the clubs was for releasing their players for the 2018 FIFA World Cup held from June 14 to July 15 in Russia.The world football ruling body said 416 clubs from 63 federations received payments from the tournament revenue, with the day rate for the 736 players given at $8,530.Europe’s UEFA got by far the largest chunk of almost $158m, with English Premier League champions Manchester City top on $5.003m.UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid were second on $4.803m and England’s Tottenham third on $4.385m.Other clubs like Egypt’s Al Ahli, Mexico’s Pachuca, Celtic of Scotland and Argentina’s Boca Juniors topped $1m.The so-called Club Benefits Programme was started at the 2010 tournament in South Africa, with some $40m.It is also planned for the 2022 edition in Qatar.“It is FIFA’s responsibility to redistribute the revenues of this unique competition among the entire football community and clubs.“Obviously, the clubs deserve to share in this success as they were key contributors,’’ FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.