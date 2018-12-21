



Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed has reacted to the allegation of clampdown on civil society with the re-arrest and detention of Deji Adeyanju.





He spoke at a media briefing on Thursday in Abuja.





He said: “There is no clampdown on any civil society, except in the wild imagination of naysayers.





“As I have said, being in opposition is no licence to break the law and then hope to escape justice.





“If the police have re-arrested Adeyanju, they must have a compelling reason to do so. Anyone who breaks the law must face justice’’.





Mohammed said that the alleged fears that the security agencies might be partisan during the 2019 polls was the figment of imagination of the opposition.





“The opposition is only crying wolf where there is none, and in view of what they did during their 16 years in power.





“They never really won a free and fair election. Their strategy was to use the

security agencies to thwart the wishes of voters.





“They did it in Ekiti and Osun in 2014. I was a victim in Osun, so I know what I am saying.





“But the guilty are always afraid. They think what they have done to others is what will be done to them,’’ he said.