Five months after a section of the Ijora/7Up Bridge was closed for repairs, the Federal Government has reopened it for vehicular movement.The closed section of the bridge was reopened at 6pm on Friday when the Federal Controller of Works, Mr. Adedamola Kuti, declared it open for public use.According to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Hallekem Limited, the project contractor, Haim Halle, the repair of the 325-metre stretch of the bridge was completed in five months, instead of the one year projected contract period.The Ijora Bridge was closed for repairs and fortification following the partial completion of work on the two-kilometre stretch of the road leading to Apapa.