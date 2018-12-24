



The federal government has received the report of the panel which probed the allegations levelled against Usman Yusuf, executive secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).





Boss Mustapha, secretary to government of the federation, who disclosed this on Monday, said the recommendations of the report will be speedily implemented.





The NHIS governing board had suspended Yusuf for alleged fraud but he defied the board, insisting that it had no power to suspend him.





He also denied all he was accused of.





The federal government, however, asked the NHIS ES to proceed on compulsory leave and subsequently set up the panel to probe the matter.





Receiving the report on Monday, Mustapha said it would be “expeditiously processed for implementation”.





“Let me assure you that the decision of government on the recommendations of the Panel will be made public at the appropriate time,” he said.





“I also want to assure all Nigerians that this government remains very committed to making life worth living.





“With particular reference to the situation at NHIS, government regards the scheme as critical to its promise to Nigerians that they would enjoy qualitative and affordable healthcare.





“Government also regards healthcare delivery as a cardinal programme on which huge investments have been committed because a healthy nation is a wealthy nation.”





Buhari Hassan, chairman of the panel, said the report contains short, medium and long term recommendations.





“We particularly wish to draw the attention of the government to the key recommendations for urgent attention,” he said.





“It is our belief and aspiration that our recommendations as contained in the report will go along way in repositioning the scheme as they proffer solutions to the challenges that have hindered the scheme in achieving the laudable objectives for which it was established.”