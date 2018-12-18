FG opens Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to commuters 12:25 PM kalejaye abayomi 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email The Federal Government has opened the construction area at the Lagos-Sagamu end of the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway to commuters. The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mr Adedamola Kuti, said on Tuesday morning that it was done to ease traffic during the festive period. “Contruction works will resume in January, ” he said. Details later… KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW Share to:
