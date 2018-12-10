



The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) has suspended its earlier directive to commence shutdown of depots across the country from loading petroleum products.





The suspension directive was made known in a statement issued in the early hours of Monday by Olufemi Adewole, DAPPMAN’s executive secretary.





The association had earlier directed marketers to shut down all loading operations by midnight on Sunday.





“However, following the intervention of well-meaning Nigerians including the National Assembly as represented by the Senate Committee of Petroleum Downstream and constructive engagement of the Federal Government team by the labour unions most affected by the disengagement of our personnel, namely, PENGASSAN, NUPENG NARTO, and the PTD, DAPPMAN has resolved to recall its disengaged personnel for 5-days to give the FG’s team the opportunity to conclude its process of paying marketers the full outstanding of N800 billion with the first trench being the amount already approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC),” the statement read.





“The association has acted in good faith to avoid unnecessary hardship which could befall Nigerians during the yuletide season and we hope that government would make good its promise to see that those issues are resolved by Friday, December 14, 2018, as promised.





“To this, end, our disengaged personnel would be recalled on Monday, December 10 and considering the reactivation time or hitherto shut down system, all depots with fuel stock should be fully active same day.





“DAPPMAN depots are therefore advised to commence loading operations immediately and await further notification in respect of our long overdue payment.”





In the suspension directive released on Sunday, DAPPMAN had said members disengaged employees due to their inability to pay salaries.