To ensure a hitch free Xmas movement, the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, has embarked on the milling and resurfacing of the Third mainland Bridge.At an inspection of the work, the federal controller of works, Engineer Adedamola Kuti, said it is part of a maintenance exercise to keep the over 25 year old bridge in tip top condition. He said anytime from January, renovation work will begin on the under water repair of the piles.Similarly, Kuti said the expansion joint repairs will ALAO commence in the early part of next year.The milling and resurfacing work, which was not part of the original contract for the renovation of the bridge, Kuti explained, is to ensure safe driving on the bridge.The Project Manager, RCC, Dvir Hirsch, the challenge for the project borders on traffic and safety to ensure faster delivery of the job.