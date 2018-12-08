The President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of nine (9) new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.In a statement signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, the list of the successful Federal Permanent Secretaries and their states of origin are as follows:- Dr. Bakari Wadinga from Adamawa; Dr. M.K. Dikwa, Borno, State; Dr. Ajani Magdalene N. Olor from Delta; Mr. Umakhihe Ernest Afolabi, Edo; Mr. Mbaeri Maurice Nnamdi, Imo; Mr. Babatunde Lawal, Lagos; Engr. Festus Yusuf Narai Daudu, Nasarawa State; Mr. Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, Osun and Dr. Musa Hanafi Moriki from Zamfara State.Oyo-Ita said that new Permanent Secretaries who are yet to be assigned to a portfolio would be assigned to their places of work after they have been sworn in.The statement further said that their Swearing in and assignment of portfolios will be announced in due course.