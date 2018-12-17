



Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state, says Ayodele Fayose, his predecessor, received N18.4 billion bailout fund from the federal government but refused to pay workers’ salaries.





Fayemi said this on “Meet Your Governor”, a monthly interactive programme he introduced after he was sworn in October.





He promised to give the people of the state a forensic audit financial report of the state when his administration clocks 100 days in office.





“We will give Ekiti people forensic comprehensive report on finances in our hundred days in office. Ekiti tate has not received intervention funds from federal government under my watch,” he said.





“Former governor Ayodele Fayose collected N18.4 billion from the coffers of the federal government. It’s sad that those who praised Fayose government that took the over N18 billion Paris Fund from the federal government and failed to pay backlog of salaries are the ones lying against this government that just clocked two months in office.





“We decided not to appoint political office holders in other to pave way for workers salary.”





The governor also said security officers in the state now enjoy allowances to motivate them.



