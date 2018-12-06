Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose was injured yesterday when his G-Wagon Benz with registration number (Lagos) AAA 777 TM was involved in a multiple car crash in Lagos.The accident occurred on the popular Third Mainland Bridge inward Iyana Oworo area of Bariga around 1 p.m.It was gathered that Fayose had driven the white G-Wagon, which rammed into a broken down commercial bus and a patrol motorcycle parked beside it.The accident, it was learnt, also affected a Toyota Avalon with registration number (Lagos) FKJ 643 DR.Although no life was lost, it was gathered that shattered glasses penetrated Fayose’s body.It was learnt that the former governor was administered first aid by the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) on the scene of the accident while all the vehicles were evacuated from the scene.