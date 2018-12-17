The alleged attack of former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose at the wedding of Adetutu, the daughter of Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe, has sparked a quarrel in the political circles.Fayose was booed and called unprintable names by some individuals at the wedding on Saturday at Cathedral Church of Emmanuel, Okesa, Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.The former governor was ferried out of the church when the booing continued and tension rose.Another group outside the church rained abuses on him and pelted his vehicle with stones as he hurriedly left the premises.The Fayose camp alleged that the “humiliation” was organised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration to embarrass the former governor.But the state government said it was nemesis that caught up with Fayose, who it advised not drag its name into his plight.Fayose’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, accused Governor Kayode Fayemi of sponsoring people he called “miscreants” to humiliate Fayose in the church.The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Public Communication, Segun Dipe, absolved Fayemi and APC of complicity in the humiliation of Fayose.He said the act was carried out by PDP members offended by the ex-governor.Olayinka said: “Rather than send less than 15 miscreants to the house of God to boo Fayose, Fayemi should either face the reality of his rejection by the people or engage in actions that will make the people to love him.“Even if the governor and his party of thugs do not regard the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, shouldn’t they have at least accorded the dignitaries who came from far and near to honour the revered monarch some respect by keeping their miscreants away from the church?“And rather than achieve their sinister aim, Fayose entered the church amidst loud ovation and this should get Fayemi and his men to begin to ask themselves what they have done wrong, instead of adding more salts to the injury of their rejection by the people.”He added: “Ekiti people will continue to love Fayose because he served them well and, most importantly, he never distanced himself from them, counselling Fayemi to submit himself to the authority of the people by acting as their servant instead of his present display of power arrogance.”In his reply to Olayinka’s allegation, Dipe said: “Our findings about the unfortunate fate that befell the former governor is that he was indeed booed but by those he had offended within his own party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who felt bruised and pained about the way he enslaved them within their own party.“Fayose is the architect of his own misfortune. He will be living in a fool’s paradise to think the people will forget all his sins too quickly.“He is now being haunted by his past misdeeds. Or, has he forgotten what he did to them in Ado? How he was disrespectful to the Ewi; how he was demolishing ancestral homes; how he seized land and properties and converted them to personal use?“Fayose, as his own enemy, should not accuse anyone of goading those he offended before they would think of having their pound of flesh on him is to be taking the people for a ride.“My sincere and brotherly advice to our immediate past governor is to do the needful, by tendering an unreserved apology to all those he offended, and they are legion. It is only then that he would no longer be haunted by ghosts.”