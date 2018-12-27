Nigerians are being killed in Zamfara, President Buhari could only make "phone calls". But he is going to Akwa Ibom, a state made peaceful by the PDP Govt of @MrUdomEmmanuel to flag off his campaign. Why can't he do the flag off in Zamfara, Yobe or Borno? December 27, 2018

