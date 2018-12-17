



The National Christian Elders Forum, NCEF, has frowned at the action Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka during his recent church bazaar at the Adoration Ground, Enugu.





The NCEF said that some Nigerian pastors now behave like infidels.





The Chairman of NCEF, Solomon Asemota, SAN, told Vanguard that what has been happening to Christianity in the country is appalling.





Asemota said the problem of Nigeria is the “conflict between democracy and Sharia.





“And some of our pastors are loosing torch that democracy is a bye product of the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ.





‘Because Sharia now plays a dominant role, it’s difficult to protect our Christian morals.





“And so, what we have is one cult to the other cult and the other cult and in almost everything in life, including your own profession, they have those they deal with and they ask them to speak for whatever, they want.





“Those they deal with among Christians pretend to be speaking on behalf of Christians but whether the principles they advance are representative of the Christian faith is a different kettle of fish.





“The NCEF is working on something that will soon expose the hypocrisy of the Nigerian situation including not only the Mbakas of the nation but also those who claim that God has appointed them prophets to the nation and have the mandate to determine those who rule and those who don’t.





Elder Asemota who is a Catholic, said Father Mbaka “is behaving like an infidel. And there are so many pastors who are also trying to be part of the government and ascribe to themselves what they don’t have.





“Such pastors are daily claiming that God spoke to them, God commission them ….No!





“God does not act like human beings. The thin line between the voice of the devil and the voice of God is such that, the devil might be talking to somebody and he believes that it’s God that’s talking to him. In most cases that’s what is happening in our country today.”