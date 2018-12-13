The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has denied claims that he once said a serious government would fix power problems within six months.Fashola denied the claim at the Nextier Power Dialogue on Wednesday night in Abuja, while responding to questions that he once said a serious government would fix power sector challenges within six months.Fashola challenged participants at the dialogue and members of the public to produce any video evidence where he made such comment.“I have the video of what I said and where I said it and I think it was in 2014 in the run-off to the election and I was in Lekki, Lagos,” the minister said.He explained that the comment was made during the inauguration of the Lekki Independent Power Project when he was governor of Lagos State, adding that his statement had to do with the connection of residents of Lekki to the IPP within six months if the state government had received the approval to do so.“You may disagree with me, but I challenge anybody who has an alternative set of facts. We have the video here and we can play what I said and you can listen to it. If you have a different version, bring it out. I challenge you!” the minister declared.