



Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of aviation has blatantly condemned the intimidation of members of the opposition party by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration





Fani Kayode in a post on his Twitter page said he would continue to speak up against tyranny in the country as long as he is alive





This is coming at the heels of alleged freezing of presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar’s running mate Peter Obi’s accounts and arrest of Doyin Okupe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.





The former minister wrote: “My family have been members of Nigeria’s ruling elite for 4 generations. I cannot be silenced or intimidated by a coven of ill-bred peasants or any man born of woman





“I was born to lead, to resist evil, to fight tyranny, to speak truth to power and to stand up for the oppressed.





“No matter what price I have to pay I will play my role and not shy sway from my duty. To me it is not a matter of mere politics but a matter of honour. I will make any sacrifice and move any mountain to deliver our nation from the accursed plague with which she has been afflicted.





“I am not a member of the resistance, I AM THE RESISTANCE.”





Meanwhile, the national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has come hard on the ,EFCC alleging that All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders, including former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu and Senator Godswill Akpabio already gave Magu a list of opposition leaders to arrest.





Secondus said that the Federal Government had marked himself, PDP Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, his vice Peter Obi, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, other top party leaders and their associates for arrest on frame up crimes.



