A former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the drama which ensued while President Muhammadu Buhari was presenting the 2019 proposed budget before a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday.





The opposition lawmakers booed the President as he highlighted some of the successes so far recorded by his administration.





The actions of the lawmaker made the President to remind the aggrieved lawmakers that, “The world is watching us and we are supposed to be above this.”





But reacting, Fani-Kayode commended the lawmakers for “putting the President in his place”.





He tweeted, ”I commend the members of NASS for standing up to the tyrant today and putting him in his place.





”It is a sign of things to come. My advice to Buhari, Jubril or whatever your name is: resign before you are disgraced out of office.”