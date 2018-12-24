



Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, has reacted to remark credited to Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore that they can collapse Nigeria’s economy.





Speaking with newsmen in Sokoto, the National President of the Fulani socio-cultural association, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo had boasted that it his members pull out of Nigeria, the country’s economy will collapse.





Reacting to Bodejo’s remark, Fani-Kayode called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign.





In a series of tweets, the former Minister wrote: “If we move out of the country the economy will collapse -Miyetti Allah





“For God sake pack your bags and go. Nigerians are disgusted and appalled by the number of innocent people that your members have subjected to mass murder, ethnic cleansing and genocide over the last three years.





“So never plan too far ahead! I hope Mr. President is listening. A word is enough for the wise.”