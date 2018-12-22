



Oby Ezekwesili, presidential candidate, Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), has warned against thuggery, military intimidation and harassment of voters in the 2019 elections.





Speaking on Friday at a forum on Violence Free Elections, Ezekwesili said the absence of thuggery and military intimidation are part of the conditions that would guarantee a violence-free poll.





The forum was organised by Presidential Summit Centre in collaboration with Forum of Presidential Candidates towards a peaceful conduct of elections.





Ezekwesili urged other presidential candidates to believe in the peace accord signed and work towards achieving it.





”You know there is a peace accord. In our own case, we signed, not because it is a ceremony but because we believe in it,” she said.





She urged President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to the court of public opinion and address lingering electoral issues ahead of the poll.





Ezekwesili called on the president to sign the amended 2018 electoral bill into law.





She urged the national assembly to ensure the people have rules that would enable the country to have electoral integrity.





“We also need to have the rules of the game as far as the military structures are concerned to ensure that they are not in any way complicit in election malpractice,” she said.





“We should therefore come together to agree on the rules of the game as far as the use of military is concerned.





”We don’t want a situation where the military will carry out a coup from the back door. None of us will accept that.”



