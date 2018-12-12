The presidential candidate of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili said on Wednesday that she would sign the “2019 Election Peace Accord” after missing out in the process on Tuesday.Ezekwesili made her intentions known in a popular Ray Power FM radio programme “political platform”.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ezekwesili and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar were absent from the accord signing on Tuesday in Abuja.Ezekwesili, however, said the invitation did not get to her but that she would join other presidential candidates to sign the accord.“I will be signing the election peace accord this morning at 10 a.m., though the invitation did not get to me, but every Nigerian should be interested in a peaceful election,” she said.The ACPN presidential flag-bearer urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the amended electoral bill into law to justify his belief in peaceful election.“If the president didn’t sign the amended electoral bill and he went ahead to sign the peace accord, it means he is inconsistent and contradictory.“It is very clear that the president is running away from the provision of the bill that when it becomes an act, will checkmate any shenanigan, and I have earlier called on the president to do what is right for Nigerians.“The president cannot practise political corruption by using his exalted office as president to further his own interest as a candidate; they are two different things.“He should not hold the country in a state of possible distabilisation by choosing further his own personal interest.“Any time an individual in public office uses his position for personal gain, such a person is practising corruption and I hope that the president will be well advised to do the right thing,” Ezekwesili said.According to her, Nigeria needs an electoral act that makes the use of smart card reader the only option for the accreditation of those who will be voted in the election.“We don’t want an incident form because that is the harbinger of electoral malpractice; we should put that behind us.“I think that the president will not want to regret the progress we have made in our democratic journey,” she added.