A former President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Dozie Ikedife, who died Tuesday night will be buried today.A family source said the burial was according to the late sage’s wish.His son, Mr Dozie Ikedife (Jnr) who confirmed the death, said the late Igbo leader died at about 7 pm on Tuesday in his Nnewi residence, Anambra State.He said his father would be buried today, Wednesday at about 5pm in his compound,” adding that his funeral would be announced later by the family.Ikedife, popularly known by his traditional title, Ikenga Nnewi, held the traditional title of Ikuku Ebu Nkpu which was awarded to him by 14 communities in Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Ekwusigo local government areas of Anambra State.He was President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo and a member of the 2014 National Conference.Ikedife was an obstetrician, gynaecologist and researcher.Born in 1932, Ikedife held a Bachelor of Science of University of London, 1958, Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, (MBBS), University Glasgow, Scotland, 1959 and a diploma in obstetrical, Royal College Ob-Gyn.He obtained a doctorate degree in Public Administration from World University, Tucson in 1983.He was the Chairman, Community Council, Nnewi, (1972-1975), Honorary Commissioner for Economic Development, East Central State of Nigeria, (1975) and Honorary Commissioner of Finance and Economic Development, Anambra State, (1976.)