Some former Niger Delta militants have stormed the main entrance of the National Assembly to demand payment of their allowances and the sacking of the Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh (retd).The ex-militants carry placards with the inscriptions like, ‘Dokubo Must Go’ and ‘Pay Us Our Stipends.’The protesters arrived at the gate as the National Assembly prepares to receive President Muhammadu Buhari to present the 2019 Appropriation Bill.While the presentation is scheduled for 11am, the protesters had stormed the gate as early as 7:30am.The ex-militants said the protest was to draw the attention of the President to the alleged mismanagement of the programme.