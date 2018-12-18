

MASSOB predicated its claim on Ekweremadu’s alleged inability to use his office to enhance the political and economic condition in the South-East.

In a statement by its Deputy leader, Mazi Ikechukwu Ekwe, the group faulted Ekweremadu’s failure to showcase his Igbo traditional attires and cultural heritage on the floor of National Assembly but prefers to “cling Hausa- Fulani traditional and European attires.”

MASSOB lamented that the Deputy Senate President has allowed his personal ambition and political ego to undermine the collective interest of the people of South-East.





The statement reads, “We frown at the lukewarm and nonchalant attitude of the current highest Igbo political office holder, who has not utilized the opportunity and government access legally and constitutionally attached to his office as deputy senate president towards attracting fair and just betterment of the people.

“How can MASSOB and other pro Biafra groups that have thousands of block votes, grass root support base and massive people- oriented command, support or vote for Igbo political office seekers into the National Assembly, state Assembly and as state governors, when people like Ike Ekweremadu and his Igbo colleagues in the National Assembly are mere political errand men to our oppressors?

“MASSOB wishes to remind our people that Ike Ekweremadu, as the chairman of senate committee of constitutional review and amendment, has not deemed it fit as chairman of the highest committee and as deputy senate president, to push or influence an additional state to South East or influence the insertion of political referendum into the Nigerian constitution or push for massive infrastructural development of Eastern Nigeria.

“MASSOB frowns that our brother, Ike Ekweremadu has forgotten to showcase his Igbo traditional attires and cultural heritage in the floor of National Assembly and cling to Hausa- Fulani traditional and European attires.