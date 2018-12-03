The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it has traced properties worth N500m to former Plateau State Governor, Jonah Jang.The properties are located at No. 8 and 9 Gobarau Road, Unguwan Rimi GRA, Kaduna State, according to a statement signed by its acting spokesman, Mr. Tony Orilade.The commission said preliminary investigations revealed that the said properties were purchased from New Capital Properties Limited, a subsidiary of Northern Nigerian Development Company, Kaduna.The EFCC had on May 7, 2018 filed 12 charges against the immediate past governor for an alleged fraud of about N6.3bn.A serving senator representing Plateau-North Senatorial District, Jang who is being prosecuted before a Plateau State High Court, allegedly embezzled some special funds released to the state by the Central Bank of Nigeria.The statement read in part, “The former governor is also said to have abused his office as the governor by collecting money to the tune of N4.3bn from the state coffers through the cashier of the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Yusuf Pam.“One of the charges revealed that the former governor allegedly diverted N2bn released by the CBN for disbursement to Small and Medium Enterprises in the state under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Funds, just a month before the expiration of his tenure in April 2015.”