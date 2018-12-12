The Efcc released me on bail tonite within 48hrs as stipulated by law.I was treated wt utmost courtesy. I feel proud & grateful. — Doyin (@doyinokupe) December 12, 2018

A former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan Doyin Okupe has been released by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, (EFCC).The PDP had on Monday night by its spokesman, Kolapo Ologbondiyan on his official twitter handle announced the arrest of the Media Adviser to the Director General of PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation by the EFCC.The Nation had reported on the 9th of December that he was summoned by the EFCC for documentation ahead of his arraignment in court over alleged N162million illicit payments to him and his companies by a former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) and Chanchaga Local Government Area in Niger State.Doyin on his official twitter handle Wednesday night said he had been released by EFCC.He said, “The EFCC released me on bail tonight within 48hrs as stipulated by law. I was treated wt utmost courtesy. I feel proud and grateful”.