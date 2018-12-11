



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained Doyin Okupe, a former aide to immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan.





This was made known by the Peoples Democratic party, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.





According to him, it was the season of assault and harassment of PDP members.





He tweeted, “Media Adviser to the Director General of PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation, @doyinokupe detained by the EFCC





“It is a season of assault, harassment and intimidation for the members of PDP. Details shortly.”





Recall that Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday stormed the home of Doyin Okupe, a former aide to immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan.





Okupe had revealed that they decided to leave on the promise that he will see them on Monday.



