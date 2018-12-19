Ahead of the Yuletide, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has launched total war on online fraudsters otherwise known as ‘Yahoo Boys.The operation, code-named ‘Cyber Storm,’ will involve EFCC operatives monitoring suspicious transactions especially by youths who could not explain their sources of wealth.The commission will also deploy its agents in nightclubs and concerts where youths usually go to “pop” expensive champagnes.The anti-graft agency will also be monitoring social media accounts of suspected fraudsters who usually show off their expensive cars and houses.As part of the operation, EFCC has already arrested over 50 suspected online fraudsters in the last 10 days in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Ibadan.An EFCC operative said, “We have declared a total war on Yahoo boys who have done nothing but give Nigeria a bad name at home and abroad. We know their methods of operation. Be assured that in the coming days, we will make more arrests. But those who live honest lives will not be touched.”Meanwhile, the EFCC has arrested three suspected internet fraudsters at No 24, 1st Avenue, Fort Royal Estate, Airport Road, Abuja.The suspects are; Marvin Nwankwo, Prince Ojenike and Jude Olatekobowale. They allegedly created a Facebook account with the following names: Rodney David; David Rodgers and Carlos David, respectively.The EFCC said in a statement by its acting spokesman, Mr Tony Orilade, that the arrest was based on an intelligence report that the suspects turned the said residence into their office, using laptops, phone and other gadgets to defraud innocent people including foreigners of their hard earned money and other valuables.