The South-East Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested three suspected internet fraudsters in the state.The Head of Public Affairs of the commission in the zone, Mr Chris Oluka said this in a statement on Saturday in Enugu.Oluka said that the suspects, including the wife of them, were arrested in their homes at Independence Layout, Enugu, following intelligence reports.He said that the commission got information about some residents of the area who lived in opulence without any visible means of income.He said that further enquiries showed that suspects had defrauded unsuspecting victims of huge sums of money and used same to acquire choice property across the region.“The raid was consequent upon the resolve by Acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu to intensify the onslaught against internet and cyber fraudsters across the country.“The commission got information regarding some people living in opulence without any known means of livelihood.“Our intelligence revealed that the suspects have been defrauding unsuspecting victims of huge sums of money and use such to acquire choice properties across the zone,” he said.Oluka said that a search conducted in homes and premises traced to the suspects was quite revealing.He said that the commission recovered incriminating items which include a mercury fluorescent lamp used in detecting fake currencies, suspected counterfeited foreign currencies and telephones.Others are items suspected to be tools for their despicable trade, a Toyota Venza SUV, ATM Cards from various banks, and an Apple Macbook laptop, according to him.Oluka said that the suspects would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigations. (NAN)