



The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has returned Sani Baba-Inna, Aisha Buhari’s aide-de-camp (ADC), to the police.





Peter Afunanya, public relations officer of the service, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.





The police had on September 22 handed Baba-Inna to DSS for investigation over the alleged use of the first lady’s office to defraud people of N2.5 billion.





He was alleged to have carried out the act in the name of the first lady.





Afunanya said: “Investigation, however, revealed that he was never, at any given time or circumstance, directly or indirectly, instructed, by the first lady, to act or collect, in her name, money or material gifts from any person(s) or group(s).





“In line with standard procedures expected in handling a matter of this nature, Baba-Inna is returned to the police for appropriate regimental action.





“Accordingly, the details of the investigation have also been forwarded to the relevant authorities.”