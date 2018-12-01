The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council on Friday named eight persons as its spokespersons.A statement by the Director, Media and Publicity of the council, Mr.Kola Ologbondiyan, listed the spokespersons as Buba Galadima, Akin Osuntokun, Osita Chidoka, Senator Dino Melaye, Nnenna Ukeje, Segun Sowunmi, Kazeem Afegbua and Umar Sanni.It was gathered that the eight names were arrived at after a heated argument among the members of the council, majority of whom were said to have what a source called “vested interests.”It was learnt that the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation, which was in place before the ex-VP became the candidate of the party, had its preferred candidate for the position.Also, the Director-General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Bukola Saraki, was also said to be insisting that some of his loyalists be given some juicy positions in the council.At the maiden meeting of the council in Abuja on Friday, it was gathered that the council was unable to reach an amicable decision on the matter.However, Saraki told journalists after the meeting that the council would release some names “soon.”In the list that was later signed and released by Ologbondiyan, a former Minister of Youths and Sports, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi was named as a member of Communication and Strategy unit.Also named was a former Governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke as Deputy Director-General, Operations while former presidential aspirant, Taminu Turaki, (SAN) was named as Deputy Director-General, Administration.According to the statement, the other directorates include: Contact and Mobilisation, which is headed by the National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd.); Youth, Udeh Okoye; Women, Mariya Waziri; Finance, Abdullahi MaiBasira; Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan.