



Doyin Okupe, a former aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan, has listed the achievements of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, administration for 16 years.





The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has widely criticised and blamed PDP for problems experienced in the country.





Recently Garba Shehu, while speaking when he featured on Sunrise Daily, a programme of Channels Television, said the refusal of Jonathan’s government to cooperate with the transition committee led to delay in appointments.





But reacting, Jonathan, in a statement by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, said the former president should not be blamed for the failure of Buhari to appoint ministers early enough in the life of his government.





Reacting to supposed blame game by APC, Okupe took to his Twitter page to release forty-three (43) achievements of the PDP administration.





He further urged APC administration to list its achievements and make a comparison.





His post read: “They said in 16years PDP did nothing, here is a quick reminder of some of the achievements of PDP from 1999 to 2015: If you like, include #BokoHaram if it’s what you continue with.

1. N18k Minimum wage

2. EFCC.

3. ICPC.

4. NHIS

5. NSCDC

6. Card Reader.

7. TSA.

8. New National ID Card.

9. New Drivers Licence.

10. BVN.

11. New pension scheme

12. Abuja to Kaduna Rail.

13. Abuja Light Rail.

14. GSM

15. PTDF

16. 14 New Federal Universities.

17. Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

18. KASU & a host of other states universities.

19. Alot of private universities were granted licence.

20. Debt settlement and cancellation.

21. Fastest growing economy in Africa.

22. Third fastest growing economy in the world.

23. Exchange rate: N160/$1.

24. Fuel: N87.

25. General low prices of commodities compared to now.

26. New Kaduna Central Market

First Nigerian Drone Launched

27. First Nigerian Satellite launched

28. NDA moved to its permanent site after about 25yrs attempts.

29. NDA admitted its first female combatant cadets.

30. AFIT, NN school of Armaments Tech, Nigerian Police Academy were established.

31. Nigerian Legislative Institute was established.

32. Relative peace.

33. Freedom of speech and communication,

34. Naval Base, Lokoja

35. International Market, Lokoja

36. 80% of the Airports in the country

37.Bag of foreign rice 8000 etc.

38.Creation of many Federal Universities in the country

39.National Stadium Abuja

40. 25billion naira capital base bank reforms

41. Remodeling of 22 airports to international standard across the nation

42.NAFDAC

43.Dangote as the richest African and Blackman in the world





“Please List APCs achievements under PMB and Campaign with it. Let’s change strategy from abuse and accusations to policies.”