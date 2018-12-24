In his message to the people, the speaker noted that it was because of the love of God for humanity that He allowed His son to come into the world for the ultimate goal of redemption, saying such selfless love is what Christians should reflect in their dealings with one another.
He further stated that God’s solution to humanity’s problems is love and embracing God’s Love will put an end to wanton killings, ethnic and religious clashes and other evils that retard the growth and development of the country.
He also urged everyone to be steadfast in prayer for Nigeria and use this occasion to practice the love of God by sharing whatever they have with the needy and underprivileged in the society.
Dogara wished everyone a peaceful and joyful celebration.
