



The lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district in the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye, has reacted to report that over 3,252 members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the district.





Those who dumped the PDP in the district included a former Kogi Commissioner of Water Resources, Tunji Oshanusi, and that of Agriculture, Femi Abolarinwa.





The decampees were received by the APC Zonal Chairman, Ropo Asagun at the township stadium in Kabba during the official flag-off of APC Zonal Rally.





In his reaction, Melaye said the defection never happened, adding that no one would wish to buy hunger with their money.





He tweeted, “The lies of 3000 imaginary people decamping from PDP in my constituency.





“Another Tramadol induced lie. Who will wish to buy hunger with his/her money?









“PDP all the way. My political wife remain my wife even after 2019.”