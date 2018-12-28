







And to you guys that witnessed it, shame on you @AsaAsika Fuck you and your fake love @iam_Davido And to you guys that witnessed it, shame on you @bizzleosikoya December 28, 2018



F*ck you and your fake love @iam_Davido And to you guys that witnessed it, shame on you @bizzleosikoya @AsaAsika

Davido just finished performing on stage and wanted to go and change backstage and he met Kizz Daniel manager walking towards the same place and his guys pushed him away, then Davido asked his guys "who be that" and they answered that it was Kizz manager #thread December 28, 2018

Then Davido just entered 30 billion gang shit and went straight to drag out Kizz manager that was jejely going on his own and gave him a hot slap and poured drink on his face and was like "don't fuck with me" — Peter (@peteruonion) December 28, 2018

Kizz Daniel stood up and left the show like a sensible human being then Davido still went ahead and performed Kizz Daniel song alone just like that. — Peter (@peteruonion) December 28, 2018

Apparently Kizz Daniel could not perform at #DavidoLiveInConcert because Davido slapped his manager at the backstage of his concert

Davido allegedy slapped Kizz Daniel’s manager at his concert at The Eko Atlantic yesterday night, a man identified as Peter has alleged.Kizz Daniel’s manager Tumi Lawrence had initially taken to his twitter page to call out Davido for his fake love, but refused to give details on what brought up the rant.Tumi Lawrence had written:Then moments later, Peter gave details on the incident and even mentioned that Kizz Daniel had to leave the concert peacefully without any altercation with Davido.He wrote: